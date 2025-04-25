Bank of Montreal Can Invests $282,000 in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRMB shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Primo Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMB opened at $32.43 on Friday. Primo Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

