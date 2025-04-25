Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Artivion were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artivion by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,191.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $425,452.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,514.24. This represents a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $356,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,248.58. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

