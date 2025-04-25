Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 495 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %

BHE stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

