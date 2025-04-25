Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 734 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,606,000 after buying an additional 306,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 170,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,489 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 805,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

