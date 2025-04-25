Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 944 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXW. StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.86.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.