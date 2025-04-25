Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 1,313 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

