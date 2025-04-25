Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THRM. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

THRM stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

