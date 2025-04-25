Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,418,000 after buying an additional 1,227,633 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PULS opened at $49.61 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

