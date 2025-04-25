Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

SHO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 257.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.