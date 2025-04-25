Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $635.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

