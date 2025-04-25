Bank of Montreal Can Sells 84,175 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,507,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

LGIH opened at $60.23 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

