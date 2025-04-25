Bank of Montreal Can Takes $219,000 Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Triumph Financial stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $110.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, Director Debra A. Bradford purchased 1,508 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

