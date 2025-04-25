Barclays Cuts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $70.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDO. Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

CRDO stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -282.60 and a beta of 2.30. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $5,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,825,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750,927.86. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,020,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,773,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,602,137.48. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,665 shares of company stock worth $29,993,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $4,201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

