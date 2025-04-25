Barclays Cuts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $125.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Shares of MTSI opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646,661.10. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after buying an additional 1,120,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,513,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,833,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

