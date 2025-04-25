Barclays Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $190.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.10.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

