Barclays Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $60.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Get Qorvo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Trading Up 6.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 226.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.