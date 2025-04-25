Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $124.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

