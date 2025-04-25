Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.39.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Up 6.3 %

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

STX opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.