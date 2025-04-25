Barclays Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,938. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,432,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

