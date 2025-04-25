Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $975.78 million, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

