Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.56 and traded as high as $87.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 1,629 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

