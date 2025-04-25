Best Medical Stocks To Follow Now – April 23rd

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Intuitive Surgical are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks represent shares issued by companies within the healthcare sector, including those specializing in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. These stocks provide investors with an opportunity to participate in the potential growth and innovations of the healthcare industry, while their performance can be influenced by factors such as regulatory changes and advancements in medical technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.99. The company has a market capitalization of $396.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $417.12 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $822.00. 1,585,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $827.10 and a 200-day moving average of $818.99. The stock has a market cap of $779.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $12.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.64. 2,276,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.24. The company has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $367.39 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Featured Stories