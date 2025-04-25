BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.52% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 167,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

