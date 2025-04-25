Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as low as $3.41. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 43,925 shares traded.

Biomerica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 100.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,306 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.