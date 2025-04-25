Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BITQ. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Profile

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

Featured Stories

