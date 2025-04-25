BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 404,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

