BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $9.59. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 136,298 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

