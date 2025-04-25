BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $9.59. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 136,298 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.