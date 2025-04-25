BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $9.59. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 136,298 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

