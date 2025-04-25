BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $64.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNT. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

LNT opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

