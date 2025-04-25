BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.67.

Get SAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $273.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SAP by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.