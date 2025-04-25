Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Earnings Beat

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $172.80 and last traded at $172.69. Approximately 3,117,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,088,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.37.

The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.24.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

