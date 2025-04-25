Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $279.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.01.

SAM opened at $242.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $215.10 and a 12 month high of $339.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.19. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

