Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd Sells 150,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 45.8% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $90,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.