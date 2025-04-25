Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $18.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.03. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

