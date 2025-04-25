Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $175.62

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.23.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of BOOT opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
