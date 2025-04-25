Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $42.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.68 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4,300.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

