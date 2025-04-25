Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $1.52

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ChargePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $8,746,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 13,605.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,857,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 583,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 399,070 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 691,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 382,850 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $298.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.