Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $53.31

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after acquiring an additional 916,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,633,000 after purchasing an additional 533,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after purchasing an additional 208,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,723,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

