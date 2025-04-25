Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT at $65.13

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in eBay by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

