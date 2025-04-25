Brokerages Set Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target at $1.33

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

OPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Opthea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners lowered Opthea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Opthea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Opthea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Opthea Stock Up 7.2 %

Institutional Trading of Opthea

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $3.41 on Friday. Opthea has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Opthea in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Opthea in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

