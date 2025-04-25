Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $1,130.89

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,130.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

GWW opened at $1,020.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $986.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,069.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

