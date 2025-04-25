Brokers Issue Forecasts for Liberty Energy Q2 Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report released on Sunday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after buying an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,631,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

