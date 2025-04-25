Brokers Issue Forecasts for REGN FY2025 Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $26.38 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $35.92 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $949.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $599.76 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $525.99 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $728.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

