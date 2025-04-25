Brokers Set Expectations for NETSTREIT FY2025 Earnings

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for NETSTREIT in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.96 and a beta of 0.91. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -525.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.