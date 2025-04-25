Brokers Set Expectations for Polaris’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Polaris stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. Polaris has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Polaris by 51.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 41.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 169.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,395,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

