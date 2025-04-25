Brokers Set Expectations for Thomson Reuters Q2 Earnings

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report released on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America set a C$255.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$266.50.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$252.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$247.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$238.72. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$205.67 and a one year high of C$260.45. The firm has a market cap of C$79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total value of C$370,591.65. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total transaction of C$568,432.59. 69.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

