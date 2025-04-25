Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.58.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC
Brunswick Stock Performance
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 59.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.