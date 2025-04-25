Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.42. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 59.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

