BT Group (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.67 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 167.15 ($2.23). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 166.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 10,644,009 shares changing hands.

BT Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,851.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Chisholm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($56,422.57). Corporate insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

Featured Stories

