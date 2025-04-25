BTIG Research Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $52.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.74.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $25,070,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,593,657.80. This trade represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $1,985,470.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583,044.40. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,628,302 shares of company stock valued at $111,145,088. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.