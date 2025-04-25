Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $43.66 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.42. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
