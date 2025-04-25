Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,164.29. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burford Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Burford Capital stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Burford Capital

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.